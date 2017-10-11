Daughter of state lawmaker John Nygren booked on homicide and drug charges

BROWN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The daughter of Marinette Rep. John Nygren has been booked on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY cites Brown County jail records released Wednesday.

WBAY reports jail records show Cassandra Leigh Nygren is expected to make an initial appearance on two counts of Reckless Homicide/Deliver Drugs; Manufacture/Deliver Heroin; Neglecting a Child; and Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place.

No formal charges have been filed in the case.

Cassandra Nygren has had a public battle with heroin abuse. It inspired her father, Rep. John Nygren, to pass laws focused on heroin and opioid addiction in Wisconsin.

WBAY spoke to Cassandra Nygren in 2013. In an interview, she told them, "I was raised right, given morals to not do things that I've done so every time I come back here to try it again, I can't bear it. It's like a label I'm never going to be able to shake so I turn back to the drugs."

In 2015, Cassandra Nygren pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge. She was sentenced to probation, which was revoked in 2016, according to online court records.