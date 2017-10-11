Thursday at 10: $10,000 diamond engagement ring found after 'swi - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Thursday at 10: $10,000 diamond engagement ring found after 'swimming' at Devil's Lake for eight days

BARABOO (WKOW) -- It's the worst case scenario for a Madison bride, she loses her Rogers & Holland diamond engagement ring after a swim at Devil's Lake.  

"It was given to me by the woman that I love," Ellie Glasted said about her beautiful $10,000 sparkler.  The couple was enjoying a late September dip, when Ellie tied the loose fitting ring around a neck chain for safety.

"Somehow, I did a handstand trying to flirt and there it goes swinging off my neck, so it was very sad," Galsted says the couple searched for hours, but when they came up empty, they 'Google'd' an expert.

Tonight at 10, learn how the couple got the bling back.   

