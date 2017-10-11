Packers Jordy Nelson adds to family Friday before taking on the Cowboys in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WBAY) -- The Friday before last Sunday's Green Bay Packers game against Dallas, wide receiver Jordy Nelson and his wife, Emily, were doing more than practicing with his team, they were expanding their family.

The Nelson's adopted baby Adda Jo at the Bexar County Courthouse in San Antonio, Texas on Friday Oct, 6, 2017.

"This is a wonderful couple and a beautiful family. Congratulations to the Nelsons! They personify service and exemplify love," said Judge David A. Canales of the 73rd District Court in a Facebook post. Judge Canales presided over the adoption.

Adda Jo is the Nelsons' second adopted child.

"After we had Royal, our biological child, we were unable to get pregnant again,” Nelson said in a 2016 video posted to Youtube by Jockey Being Family.

“We just figured adoption was a great way for us to grow our family.”

The Nelsons also adopted their son Brooks in February of 2015.

Jockey Being Family is a non-profit organization that helps families with post-adoptive services by funding national and local adoption-related nonprofit organizations. Nelson is an ambassador for the organization.