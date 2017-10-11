Home of ex-head of Democratic Party searched after overdose

The daughter of Marinette Rep. John Nygren has been booked on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicideMore >>
The Stoughton man struck and killed Monday while crossing the street was well known as the commander of the Stoughton VFWMore >>
Authorities in Adams County arrested a woman they say planned to sell heroin.More >>
Gearing up to buy bags upon bags of Halloween candy? The folks over at CandyStore.com may have made your shopping trip just a little bit easier this year.More >>
The Trump administration's new birth control rule is raising questions among some doctors and researchers.More >>
Officials have located the problem that led to a potential gas leak at Lodi High School. All evening activities at Lodi High School have been canceled because of a potential gas leak in the building.More >>
The mental health phase of the homicide trial of Darrick Anderson is expected to go the jury WednesdayMore >>
To address problems with overcrowding and an increasing demand for public transportation, the City of Madison is applying for a federal grant.More >>
They go off when there's severe weather in your area. But on Saturday, when an EF0 twister hit a stretch of east Madison, some people say they never heard the tornado sirens go off in their area. But the reason they didn't hear them wasn't because the sirens didn't work. Instead, it was all because of timing.More >>
Police are looking for a man who didn't return to his home in Middleton after visiting family in La Crosse.More >>
Those who guess the correct flavor through November 30th will be considered for the grand prize.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Instead of relying on narcotics for pain management, Mercyhealth is using a new up and coming treatment tool: needles.More >>
A proposal targeting sanctuary cities in Wisconsin offering protections for immigrants living in the country illegally is up for a public hearing in the Legislature.More >>
A teaching assistant at the University of Wisconsin – Madison has been removed from the classroom after controversial statements made on social media came to light.More >>
