Home of ex-head of Democratic Party searched after overdose

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The home of the former head of the Wisconsin Democratic Party was searched after a woman died there from a drug overdose.

A search warrant says 42-year-old Jason Sidener of Fitchburg told police he woke up Sept. 12, 2017, to find a 30-year-old woman "breathing really weird." He took her to the hospital, suspecting heroin use, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Sidener hasn't been arrested or charged, but his home was searched as part of a death investigation. Documents show authorities found crack cocaine, needles and other drug paraphernalia. His attorney didn't immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

Sidener became executive director of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in December. Court documents show he was recently fired for performance issues.

Toxicology tests show Monique Allen of Madison had heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in her system.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin released the following statement:

“Here at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, our employees are family and the news today has been heartbreaking. Legal obligations keep us from commenting on personnel matters, but it was previously shared that our former Executive Director Jason Sidener, who started in the position in January of this year, took Family and Medical Leave in August. Last month, he returned to work only briefly before departing, citing that it would be the best thing for his health and that ‘the road to full recovery would be longer than expected.' “We are cooperating fully with police and ask that everyone defer to their investigation out of respect for all those involved.”

