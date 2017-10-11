Badgers' Taylor not feeling the pressure

Entering fall camp, Jonathan Taylor wasn't even sure if he would see the field for the Badgers this season. The true freshman was under consideration for a redshirt season until dominating some fall scrimmages. Just a couple months later, Taylor finds himself on the short list of the best running backs in the country.

"Pressure doesn't build," Taylor says. "The guys in the huddle give me so much confidence. They just tell me, 'We got your back JT. Whatever happens, we're in it together.' So, they give me so much confidence that I know whatever happens, we're going to get through it."

Following his 249-yard day at Nebraska, Taylor's name has even started popping up on Heisman Trophy candidate lists. The statistics prove he belongs there. Taylor currently leads the Big Ten in rushing with 153.4 yards per game. That ranks fourth in the country. Taylor also leads the Big Ten with nine rushing touchdowns. Those numbers have garnered him a lot of national attention. Head coach Paul Chryst says his prized freshman is handling it all in stride.

"Not surprised by how he's handling it. He's been staying true to himself. Yet, you're also appreciative of it. That's not always easy."