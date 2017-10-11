PHOTOS: Standoff continues in Beloit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS: Standoff continues in Beloit

Nate Johnson/Beloit Scanner photo Nate Johnson/Beloit Scanner photo

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are continuing a standoff that began Wednesday about noon. They are asking people to stay away from the 1900 and 2000 block of St. Lawrence.

Police report that there is an armed person inside a home.

Photos by Nate Johnson/Beloit Scanner Page.

