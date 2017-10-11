Capitols Defenseman is a Chinese Hockey Superstar

Entering fall camp, Jonathan Taylor wasn't even sure if he would see the field for the Badgers this season. The true freshman was under consideration for a redshirt season until dominating some fall scrimmages. Just a couple months later, Taylor finds himself on the short list of the best running backs in the country.More >>
Following a series split with Ohio State, the Badgers men's hockey team has cracked the top ten of the USCHO.com Poll. Wisconsin climbs two spots this week to No. 10. The Badgers are 2-1-0 on the season.
For the second time this season, Badgers' running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the victory over Nebraska on Saturday.
J.J. Watt broke his left leg on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the Houston Texans without one of their biggest stars for the second straight season.
The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night.
