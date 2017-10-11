No official campaign announcement from Gov. Walker, but we have a logo

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Governor Walker is dropping another big hint he plans to run for a third term.

On Twitter Wednesday morning he revealed his new campaign logo, which has the slogan, "Moving Wisconsin Forward."

WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate WISN asked Gov. Walker the logo implied an official announcement.

"It's not official yet," said Gov. Walker. "Rolling out logos, that certainly makes it highly likely. I think if i was speculating, I'd say the first week of November would be a good time to expect an announcement a year out from the election."