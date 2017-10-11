Ground broken for Madison's newest police station

MADISON (WKOW) -- Construction is officially underway on Madison's newest police station.

Shovels went in the ground Wednesday at the site of the Midtown station, at Mineral Point Road at Westmorland Boulevard.

Police chief Mike Koval said he's appreciative of the support it took to get this project going.

Koval said the new station will help balance out police resources across the city.

The facility is expected to be finished by next August.