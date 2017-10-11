Rally against permitless carry proposal

The daughter of Marinette Rep. John Nygren has been booked on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicideMore >>
Beloit police are continuing a standoff that began Wednesday about noon. They are asking people to stay away from the 1900 and 2000 block of St. Lawrence. Police report that there is an armed person inside a home.More >>
The Friday before last Sunday's Green Bay Packers game against Dallas, wide receiver Jordy Nelson and his wife, Emily, were doing more than practicing with his team, they were expanding their family.More >>
The Stoughton man struck and killed Monday while crossing the street was well known as the commander of the Stoughton VFWMore >>
The couple attended the University of Wisconsin and married in 1942 before Charles Rippey served as a U.S. Army engineer in World War II. He became an executive with the Firestone tire company.More >>
The Trump administration's new birth control rule is raising questions among some doctors and researchers.More >>
Two people are now charged in the death of an Adams County man.More >>
Voters in the Reedsburg School District said yes to spending more money on their schools.More >>
FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A local nonprofit, and the parents of the kids who use it, are fighting a planned budget. Fitchburg's mayor says the money that has traditionally gone to nonprofits, including the Boys and Girls Club, can be better spent elsewhere.More >>
UW-Madison police say they've arrested a man they're calling a person of interest in a recent assault.More >>
The Stoughton man struck and killed Monday while crossing the street was well known as the commander of the Stoughton VFWMore >>
Officials have located the problem that led to a potential gas leak at Lodi High School. All evening activities at Lodi High School have been canceled because of a potential gas leak in the building.More >>
Jurors found Darrick Anderson mentally fit during the time of the murder of Andrew Nesbitt.More >>
