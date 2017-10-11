Rally against permitless carry proposal - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rally against permitless carry proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Activists and some state lawmakers spoke out Wednesday against a bill that would allow people to carry a concealed gun without a permit or training.
    They spoke on the capitol steps about Senate bill 169.
    A UW-Madison student said stopping the bill is one way to take tangible action against gun violence.
"Gun violence affects everyone in a community no matter how well they knew the victims or the perpetrators. different people deal with their grief in different ways, but the one thing that we all share is we don't want this to happen again," said student Kat Kerwin.
    The authors of the bill say it removes barriers for people to exercise their right to carry a weapon.
    They say it also maintains local controls, allowing bans at schools, government buildings and private property.

