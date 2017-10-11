Taste of the Market in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Taste of the Market in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- People and business owners gave a test run to a public market in Madison.
    You've heard of the Taste of Madison, this was the Taste of the Market.
    They set up a mini-market at a building on East Washington Avenue Wednesday night.
    14 vendors were there along with hundreds of people to see what it would be like at a future market in Madison.
    organizers say there was a lot of enthusiasm for the idea.
"it's great to see the community coming out and it's really great to see people are really looking forward to Madison's public market," said organizer Mayra Medrano.
    As plans develop for the market, organizers hope it'll be able to open some time in 2019.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.