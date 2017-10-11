Judge: Man unfit for trial in shooting of Amtrak conductor - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Judge: Man unfit for trial in shooting of Amtrak conductor

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) -- A retired federal law enforcement officer from Wisconsin has been found mentally unfit to stand trial for the May shooting of an Amtrak conductor.
   Edward Klein is charged with attempted first-degree murder and several weapons charges in the shooting of conductor Michael Case. According to DuPage County prosecutors, the 79-year-old Klein told investigators he shot Case because he wasn't allowed to de-board the train at a suburban Chicago stop.
   Judge Daniel Guerin ruled Klein unfit Wednesday after reviewing doctors' reports. Guerin said one report diagnosed Klein with an impaired cognition disorder and dementia while the second said Klein suffers from a major neuro-cognitive disorder. Neither disorder, the reports state, is likely to be cured by medication.
   Klein was a Federal Protective Services officer. Such officers are responsible for protecting federal buildings.

