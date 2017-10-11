Madison police investigate shots fired case - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police investigate shots fired case

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a shots fired case.

They received multiple reports of shots fired around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on Fisher Street, behind the Boys and Girls Club in that area.

Police say after the gunshots, someone showed up at St. Mary's hospital with an injury that is not life threatening, but police don't know if the injury came from a bullet.

Officers say this does not appear to be a random act.

