Two arrested in Baraboo drug bust - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two arrested in Baraboo drug bust

Posted: Updated:

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A drug bust netted two arrests in Baraboo.

The Sauk County Drug Task Force arrested 24-year-old Froylan Castro and 23-year-old Kenia Martinez.

Authorities say the two had more than a pound of methamphetamine and 84 grams of cocaine.

The drugs have a total street value of $29,000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.