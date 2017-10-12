California wildfires claim 23 lives

CALISTOGA, CALIFORNIA (WKOW) -- Dangerous wildfires in Northern California continue to grow and force thousands out of their homes. At least 23 people have been confirmed dead as of Thursday morning. Officials say that the worst is yet to come.

Fire fighters are being pushed to their limits. They're unable to gain control of the flames as they battle against the wind. Residents who have been able to return home are often finding there's nothing left. Several fires have also broken out further south with major highways around Los Angeles being forced to close.

High winds, low humidity, and dry fuels are what continue to be the concern. The National Weather Service has widened the Red Flag Warnings in the state of California.

Officials also say that the smoke is causing some of the worst air quality they have ever seen.