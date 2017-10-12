Behind The Scenes: DCHS Haunted Trail

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society is getting ready to host it's annual Haunted Trail event.

Every fall, DCHS volunteers transform the main shelter's (5132 Voges Rd., Madison) outside walking paths into a spooky, haunted trail complete with scary ghouls and ghosts.

This year the DCHS Haunted Trail will run on October 21 and 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Humane Society recommends the event for people over the age of 12 due to "increased fear factors," but it is ultimately left up to parental discretion.

There is a separate event for all ages called the "Kids' Trick-or-Treat Trail" which runs Saturdays from 2:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Click here for more information.