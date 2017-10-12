MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're looking for a family-friendly event, you may want to think about signing up for the halloween-themed fun run with Bachelorette fan favorite Peter Kraus.

On Friday, Brian Juchems, stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event which will be held Sunday, October 15 at Vilas Park.

Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. and the run/walk starts at 10:30 a.m. Juchems says more than 600 participants will take place in the event.

This a Halloween themed event and participants are encourages to dress up.

Peter Kraus will be there for meet and greet and photos close to the open of registration, and will lead participants in warm ups prior to the start of the race, and will participate in the race itself.

The event is a fundraiser for GSAFE, an organization that increases the capacity of LGBTQ+ students, educators, and families to create schools in Wisconsin where all youth thrive.

