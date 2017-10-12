Milwaukee man accused of selling marijuana on Facebook Live

A drug bust netted two arrests in Baraboo.More >>
The daughter of Marinette Rep. John Nygren has been booked on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicideMore >>
Humane society officials say someone dropped off a dog that had been thrown into the river in Janesville.More >>
The Friday before last Sunday's Green Bay Packers game against Dallas, wide receiver Jordy Nelson and his wife, Emily, were doing more than practicing with his team, they were expanding their family.More >>
Madison police are investigating a shots fired case.More >>
The daughter of Marinette Rep. John Nygren has been booked on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicideMore >>
From Spider-Man to Captain America, 3-year-old Michael Kohn has quite a few favorite superheroes. But Wednesday morning, he got to see his real-life hero for the first time since February. Michael's dad, Gabe, serves in the 8th Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force. The Spring Valley resident left the country for this deployment in South Korea on Feb. 5.More >>
A Wisconsin teen and his mother are searching for justice after he was prohibited from competing in a Minnesota dance competition - because of his gender.More >>
The sale of the former Oscar Mayer plant will likely close this month, but future plans for the site remain unclear.More >>
The Friday before last Sunday's Green Bay Packers game against Dallas, wide receiver Jordy Nelson and his wife, Emily, were doing more than practicing with his team, they were expanding their family.More >>
Girls now will be able to join the Boy Scouts and participate in programs designed specifically for girls, according to a news release from the Boy Scouts of America.More >>
East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison will remain closed during Thanksgiving again this year, according to a news release from the malls' management company.More >>
A Wisconsin farmer says there's not as many bad apples out there as you might think, at least when it comes to produce.More >>
The couple attended the University of Wisconsin and married in 1942 before Charles Rippey served as a U.S. Army engineer in World War II. He became an executive with the Firestone tire company.More >>
The Trump administration's new birth control rule is raising questions among some doctors and researchers.More >>
