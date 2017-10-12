Real or fake? Surveillance video appears to show ghostly shenanigans

CORK, Ireland (WKOW) -- It's the video that's making people scratch their heads wondering if it's real or a prank.

Deer Park CBS in Cork, Ireland posted a surveillance video to their YouTube channel on Oct. 2, 2017 that appears to show some unusual disturbances in the hallway.

The video starts with a door at the end of the hallway slamming very quickly. Then, a few moments later, a stack of lockers start to rock, all on their own. A little bit after that, another locker door flies open and papers spill onto the floor. Finally, the last unexplained event... a caution sign on the floor appears to get violently kicked.

Deerpark CBS, a Christian brothers school, is the oldest school on the southside of Cork. The school was founded in 1828 on Sullivan’s Quay by the Christian Brothers.

Take a look and decide for yourself.