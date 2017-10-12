Police arrest Monona man in connection with recent attacks on women

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Monona man has been arrested in connection with two late-night attacks on women.

Coleman Chung, 30, of Monona was arrested and is currently being held in the Dane County Jail on a federal probation warrant, according to a University of Wisconsin Police Department news release. Charges are pending and UWPD expects to refer charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office sometime next week.

Madison police say the first attack took place Sept. 30, 2017, when a man came up behind a woman and grabbed her around the neck, according to an incident report updated today.

According to the report, the attack happened on N Carroll Street between W Gorham Street and W Johnson Street shortly before 2 a.m. The 24-year-old woman's screams were loud enough that the suspect bolted, police said, and she wasn't hurt and didn't have anything taken from her.

The second attack happened about 1 a.m. on Monday morning, Oct. 2, 2017, when a UW student was walking home from College Library when she was approached by an unknown man from behind, according to police. The victim was wearing earbuds and did not hear the suspect approach.

The attacker placed the victim into a headlock and forcefully moved her to a parking lot near the Social Sciences building on Observatory Drive.

The attacker, armed with an edged weapon, struck the victim multiple times – she was eventually able to fight the suspect off and ran away to get help. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.