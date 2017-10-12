Wisconsin and Minnesota’s other football battle for the ax

DELAVAN – Wisconsin sports fans are familiar with the football rivalry between the University of Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers.

The trophy is Paul Bunyan’s ax, which has resided in the state of Wisconsin every season since 2004.

But there’s another Wisconsin-Minnesota football rivalry that will battle for a different ax on Saturday.

The Wisconsin School for the Deaf football team in Delavan will host the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, with the winner taking home The Hilltoppers Ax, according to the Wisconsin School for the Deaf Facebook page.

The Wisconsin School for the Deaf is the only residential school for deaf and hard of hearing students in the state of Wisconsin and is operated under the direction of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Students from throughout the state attend the school

The rivalry began in the 1900s when WSD and MSAD had the same mascot, The Hilltoppers. Although WSD's mascot became the Firebird in the 1970s, this lighthearted rivalry continues.

The game begins at 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 14, 2017 at Cordano Field at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf, Delavan.