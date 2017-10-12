New crime mapping allows more pinpoint analysis of Madison safety

MADISON (WKOW) - If you've just moved to Madison, new crime mapping gives you the chance to better size-up neighborhood safety, along with your review of schools, travel routes, and amenities.

The common crime map launched Thursday, and can be accessed through the Madison Police Department's web site.



The Lexis Nexis map program is used by other police departments across the country.



The Madison Police Department Criminal Intelligence Section's Sgt. Dave Meinert says the mapping replaces the department's previous use of crimereports.com. "It is a more robust system," Meinert says.



Clicking on map features allows users to retrieve police case numbers of specific crimes, and even allows the submission of new information and tips. The site includes crime analytics, and the ability to sign up for neighborhood crime alerts.

Meinert says some child-involved crimes will not be mapped. "We're always have to be sensitive to...victim rights." Crime data included in the program dates to the beginning of the year.



Meinert says the easily accessible map site supports the department's mission of increasing transparency. "It's just a better way to make sure that we're putting everything out there that we possibly can," Meinert says.

Several other area police departments, including McFarland and Marshall, are participating in the online crime information directory.

To check out the site, CLICK HERE.