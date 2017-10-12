Red Cross Volunteers head to California to help with wildfires

MADISON (WKOW) -- Judy Giacomino and Brenda Hanney are on their way to Sacramento to help with disaster assessments. They will concentrate on resources and figure out their priorities to help those affected by the wildfires.



Giacomino just returned from helping with disaster relief in Mississippi.



"I think the resources have been stretched to the max that all of us involved in the Red Cross," said Giacomino. "It has been a real challenge to see what we can accomplish and how many people we can help and we've been doing the best job we can getting to all these disasters."



They are asking anyone wanting to volunteer to step up and join in with relief efforts.