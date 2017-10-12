WR Peavy Out for Purdue Game

As No. 7 Wisconsin prepares for Purdue this week, they are doing so knowing that play-making wide receiver Jazz Peavy will not be on the field at Camp Randall. The senior was ruled out Thursday for Saturday's match-up against the Boilermakers.

Coach Paul Chryst said Peavy has a lingering issue with his right leg, and that doctors say the best way for him to get healthy is to get some rest. Chryst also said he doesn't anticipate Peavy's injury to be a long-term issue.

"It's an opportunity for other guys to step up," said Chryst on Thursday. "You always want all your players [in games]. You want them to be at their best and obviously Jazz isn't able to do that. We're down at a lot of other positions, and that group's got to step up. And those around have to step up."

Running back Chris James is listed as "questionable" for Saturday's game.