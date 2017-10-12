WR Peavy Out for Purdue Game

One of the Madison Capitols' defensemen is also an international superstar. Andong "Misha" Song became the first Chinese player ever to be taken in the NHL draft back in 2015. Since then, China has really put its hopes for the sport's growth, on Song's back. "He's like what Yao Ming was for basketball, back then," said Capitols head coach Garrett Suter. Since the 20-year-old was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Islanders, Song...More >>
Entering fall camp, Jonathan Taylor wasn't even sure if he would see the field for the Badgers this season. The true freshman was under consideration for a redshirt season until dominating some fall scrimmages. Just a couple months later, Taylor finds himself on the short list of the best running backs in the country.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Madison as their preseason schedule continues. They play their season opener on October 18.More >>
Milton's Mia Seeman held off all challengers on the second day of the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament at University Ridge Golf Course. She claimed the individual state championship by two strokes by shooting a combined score of 145 through the two-day tournament. Milton finished second in the team competition. Verona was sixth. Middleton took eighth.More >>
The Edgewood girls golf team made a strong run at a WIAA Division 2 State Championship at University Ridge Golf Course. However, the Crusaders settled for second behind Aquinas. Grace Welch led the way for Edgewood by finishing in fifth place in the individual standings.More >>
Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Monday that head football coach Gary Andersen and the school have agreed to mutually part, effective immediately.More >>
Former Chicago Bears coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka said during a radio interview Monday that he is unaware of any oppression in the past 100 years, setting off a social media firestorm.More >>
Following a series split with Ohio State, the Badgers men's hockey team has cracked the top ten of the USCHO.com Poll. Wisconsin climbs two spots this week to No. 10. The Badgers are 2-1-0 on the season.More >>
For the second time this season, Badgers' running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the victory over Nebraska on Saturday.More >>
J.J. Watt broke his left leg on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the Houston Texans without one of their biggest stars for the second straight season.More >>
