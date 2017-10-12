Ribbon cutting for new homeless resource center, The Beacon

MADISON (WKOW) -- Homelessness remains a big concern in Madison. Now, a new resource is aimed at curbing the problem.

After a year and $5 million dollars, the city of Madison has a new resource center for people who are homeless.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined Catholic Charities Madison, the city of Madison, and the United Way to cut the ribbon for The Beacon.

The building, which is located on East Washington Avenue, will advance the community's goal of helping those who struggle with homelessness get into housing.

The Beacon includes separate family areas, private offices and meeting rooms. This will allow providers to meet confidentially with individuals and families and connect them with much needed services.

"How do we put together pathways to make sure families have the dignity they need to get stable, have the resources they need to get stable? Because that benefits all of us," said Renee Moe, CEO and President of United Way of Dane County.

In the center's first few months, guests will have access to housing assessment and housing search assistance. They can also use shower and laundry services, have meals, snacks, and coffee, as well as access a mail center and computer lab.

The Beacon officially opens Monday, October 16. It will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays.