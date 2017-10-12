County board considers de-icing change this winter

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board is considering new guidelines for application of chloride deicers to parking lots, sidewalks and trails in order to reduce salt in waterways and drinking water systems.

On Thursday, the Board will review a resolution endorsing a voluntary salt reduction program.

Dane County is already a participant in Wisconsin Salt Wise, a network of organizations promoting using just enough salt to keep roads and sidewalks safe and water softeners operating properly. After working with a national expert, local units of government and a business advisory group, the county has developed application rate guidelines for use by contractors and maintenance professionals.

The county has also established a voluntary “Winter Maintenance Certification Program” open to those who apply chloride deicers within Dane County.