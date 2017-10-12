County board considers de-icing change this winter

Humane society officials say someone dropped off a dog that had been thrown into the river in Janesville.More >>
Humane society officials say someone dropped off a dog that had been thrown into the river in Janesville.More >>
The daughter of Marinette Rep. John Nygren has been booked on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicideMore >>
The daughter of Marinette Rep. John Nygren has been booked on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicideMore >>
A Monona man has been arrested in connection with the attack of a woman in early October on the University of Wisconsin campus.More >>
A Monona man has been arrested in connection with the attack of a woman in early October on the University of Wisconsin campus.More >>
The Friday before last Sunday's Green Bay Packers game against Dallas, wide receiver Jordy Nelson and his wife, Emily, were doing more than practicing with his team, they were expanding their family.More >>
The Friday before last Sunday's Green Bay Packers game against Dallas, wide receiver Jordy Nelson and his wife, Emily, were doing more than practicing with his team, they were expanding their family.More >>
The daughter of Marinette Rep. John Nygren has been booked on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicideMore >>
The daughter of Marinette Rep. John Nygren has been booked on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicideMore >>
Madison police are investigating a shots fired case.More >>
Madison police are investigating a shots fired case.More >>
From Spider-Man to Captain America, 3-year-old Michael Kohn has quite a few favorite superheroes. But Wednesday morning, he got to see his real-life hero for the first time since February. Michael's dad, Gabe, serves in the 8th Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force. The Spring Valley resident left the country for this deployment in South Korea on Feb. 5.More >>
From Spider-Man to Captain America, 3-year-old Michael Kohn has quite a few favorite superheroes. But Wednesday morning, he got to see his real-life hero for the first time since February. Michael's dad, Gabe, serves in the 8th Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force. The Spring Valley resident left the country for this deployment in South Korea on Feb. 5.More >>
A retired federal law enforcement officer from Wisconsin has been found mentally unfit to stand trial for the May shooting of an Amtrak conductor.More >>
A retired federal law enforcement officer from Wisconsin has been found mentally unfit to stand trial for the May shooting of an Amtrak conductor.More >>
It's a historic decision that was 18 months in the making. Soon, girls will have the same opportunities as boys in the Boy Scouts of America. However, not everyone is on board.More >>
It's a historic decision that was 18 months in the making. Soon, girls will have the same opportunities as boys in the Boy Scouts of America. However, not everyone is on board.More >>
A Wisconsin teen and his mother are searching for justice after he was prohibited from competing in a Minnesota dance competition - because of his gender.More >>
A Wisconsin teen and his mother are searching for justice after he was prohibited from competing in a Minnesota dance competition - because of his gender.More >>
You've heard of the Taste of Madison, this was the Taste of the Market.More >>
You've heard of the Taste of Madison, this was the Taste of the Market.More >>
Activists and some state lawmakers spoke out Wednesday against a bill that would allow people to carry a concealed gun without a permit or training.More >>
Activists and some state lawmakers spoke out Wednesday against a bill that would allow people to carry a concealed gun without a permit or training.More >>
Construction is officially underway on Madison's newest police station.More >>
Construction is officially underway on Madison's newest police station.More >>