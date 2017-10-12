Suspected drunk driver hits car, then police squad

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- A suspected drunk driver was caught on camera driving the wrong-way with a child in the car when he slammed into a police car.

Just moments before this crash Sunday in Oak Creek, video from another squad car's camera shows the driver hitting another vehicle.

Police say the driver was drunk.

He'll face a number of felony charges.

The man and his 4-year-old son were not hurt.