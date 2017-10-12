Suspected drunk driver hits car, then police squad - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspected drunk driver hits car, then police squad

Posted: Updated:

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- A suspected drunk driver was caught on camera driving the wrong-way with a child in the car when he slammed into a police car.
    Just moments before this crash Sunday in Oak Creek, video from another squad car's camera shows the driver hitting another vehicle.
    Police say the driver was drunk.
    He'll face a number of felony charges.
    The man and his 4-year-old son were not hurt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.