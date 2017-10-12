Biegel Excited to Come Off PUP List, Begin Practicing

Former Badger line backer Vince Biegel, taken in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL draft by Green Bay - will be eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list after this Sunday's Packers game against the Vikings.

Biegel says rehab after his foot surgery has been going well and that he's ready to roll.

"I feel so much more confident," Biegel said Wednesday. "The pop's back in, the strength. I'm ready to take the next step and help these guys out."

Once Biegel returns to practice next week, the Packers will have 3 weeks to activate him to the 53-man roster.