Wisconsin Hoops Commit Discusses Decision

Wisconsin men's basketball picked up a big verbal commitment verbal commitment on Wednesday night. Joe Hedstrom is a 6'10" center from Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota and told the Badgers he wants to head to Madison next year. 247Sports ranks him 34th at his position in the nation.

Hedstrom says part of the Badgers' pitch was that they've had numerous players in the past who are similar to him, who have had lots of success.

"I really bought into the vision that Coach [Greg] Gard and [Coach Joe] Krabbenhoft painted for me," said Hedstrom to our ABC affiliate in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "[Wisconsin will] graduate five big guys my red-shirt, if I were to red-shirt my red-shirt freshman year. So there's maybe an opportunity to get some playing time there. But [I also chose Wisconsin] to be close to home. I've grown up watching Badger basketball and obviously [have seen] their success in the Sweet 16. It's just amazing. I thought, I want to go learn from the best."

Hedstrom picked Wisconsin over Utah and some mid-major schools.