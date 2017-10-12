Hold the salt! Dane County board wants you to use less salt to melt ice this winter

A Monona man has been arrested in connection with the attack of a woman in early October on the University of Wisconsin campus.More >>
A suspected drunk driver was caught on camera driving the wrong-way with a child in the car when he slammed into a police car.More >>
Humane society officials say someone dropped off a dog that had been thrown into the river in Janesville.More >>
It's been a disastrous year when it comes to the punches Mother Nature has landed on the United States. From hurricanes, to tornadoes, and now tragic wildfires in California, several thousand homes have been damaged or destroyed. And as the rebuilding phase begins, it won't only be the homeowners paying the price. You could feel the impact, too.More >>
Judy Giacomino and Brenda Hanney are on their way to Sacramento to help with disaster assessments.More >>
The daughter of Marinette Rep. John Nygren has been booked on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicideMore >>
Police say the standoff on St. Lawrence Avenue is over and they are now looking for the man who was involved.More >>
A drug bust netted two arrests in Baraboo.More >>
Madison police are investigating a shots fired case.More >>
From Spider-Man to Captain America, 3-year-old Michael Kohn has quite a few favorite superheroes. But Wednesday morning, he got to see his real-life hero for the first time since February. Michael's dad, Gabe, serves in the 8th Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force. The Spring Valley resident left the country for this deployment in South Korea on Feb. 5.More >>
A retired federal law enforcement officer from Wisconsin has been found mentally unfit to stand trial for the May shooting of an Amtrak conductor.More >>
It's a historic decision that was 18 months in the making. Soon, girls will have the same opportunities as boys in the Boy Scouts of America. However, not everyone is on board.More >>
