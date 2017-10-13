Madison police investigate shots fired on South Park Street Friday morning

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison Police say they're investigating a shots fired incident that happened on South Park Street early Friday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, a witness saw a white SUV and a brown sedan shooting at each other around 3:30 a.m.

A portion of South Park Street at Beld Street was temporarily closed Friday morning to investigate the shooting.

Officers say 3 shell casings were found on the 1400 block of South Park Street.

No property damage or injuries were reported.