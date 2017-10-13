'Dangerous' inmate escapes from Dodge County Jail

Madison Police say they're investigating a shots fired incidents that happened on South Park Street early Friday morning.More >>
A Monona man has been arrested in connection with the attack of a woman in early October on the University of Wisconsin campus.More >>
Humane society officials say someone dropped off a dog that had been thrown into the river in Janesville.More >>
A suspected drunk driver was caught on camera driving the wrong-way with a child in the car when he slammed into a police car.More >>
From Spider-Man to Captain America, 3-year-old Michael Kohn has quite a few favorite superheroes. But Wednesday morning, he got to see his real-life hero for the first time since February. Michael's dad, Gabe, serves in the 8th Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force. The Spring Valley resident left the country for this deployment in South Korea on Feb. 5.More >>
The Dane County Board is considering new guidelines for application of chloride deicers to parking lots, sidewalks and trails in order to reduce salt in waterways and drinking water systems.More >>
If you've just moved to Madison, new crime mapping gives you the chance to better size-up neighborhood safety, along with your review of schools, travel routes, and amenities.More >>
Homelessness remains a big concern in Madison. Now, a new resource is aimed at curbing the problem.More >>
Judy Giacomino and Brenda Hanney are on their way to Sacramento to help with disaster assessments.More >>
The daughter of Marinette Rep. John Nygren has been booked on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicideMore >>
Police say the standoff on St. Lawrence Avenue is over and they are now looking for the man who was involved.More >>
A drug bust netted two arrests in Baraboo.More >>
