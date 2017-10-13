UPDATE: Dodge County jail escapee Dylan Farber found, arrested

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says Dylan Farber has been found. Wauwatosa officers arrested Farber and he is being taken back to Dodge County.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say a vehicle stolen in the city of Juneau was likely taken by a man who escaped Dodge County Jail early Friday morning.

An updated report from Dodge County Sheriff's Office says Dylan Farber likely stole a tan, 1999 GM Suburban sometime after 2 a.m. when he went missing from the jail. The SUV has a Wisconsin license plate 518-ZXT. If you have any information about this vehicle or Farber, you should call 911 immediately.



JUNEAU (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's office say they're looking for an inmate who escaped from jail early Friday morning.

Sheriff's officials say 30-year-old Dylan Joesph Farber escaped from the Dodge County Jail around 2:00 a.m. Friday.

They say he was last seen walking in the City of Juneau and was wearing khaki pants, a green shirt, and orange croc type shoes.

The sheriff's office says Farber should be considered dangerous.

Farber was being held at the jail on a $2,000 cash bond for a felony charge of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, and currently has other open charges and was being held for Dane County and Green Lake County.

Authorities say members of the public should not approach Farber, instead call 911 immediately.

They ask anyone with information on Farber's whereabouts to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at (920) 386-3726.