What's going around: Ear infections

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that temperatures are starting to dip, germs are starting to fly. Doctors say ear infections are going around in kids.

Dr. Trent Thompson at SSM Health Dean says ear infections usually pop up after a cold, so symptoms are similar. Kids will have a fever, decreased appetite and become more irritable. Younger kids will become more clingy, and older kids will complain of an earache.

Tylenol or ibuprofen can get your kids through the night, says Dr Thompson. Usually antibiotics are need though, he adds, so it's important you take your child to the doctor right away to get diagnosed if they still feel sick.

Dr. Thompson says with kids being in school for more than a month, infections and viruses are spreading more quickly.