'Pie Palooza' brings local foods to dessert tasting event

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Sunday, October 22, REAP Food Group will serve more than 1,000 slices of pie from more than 20 local restaurants and bakeries at the 13th Annual Pie Palooza brunch at Goodman Community Center.

On Monday, Hannah Wente, Communications Director for REAP Food Group, stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

Funds raised raised from the event support REAP’s work connecting kids and chefs to farmers in Southern Wisconsin.

“When we put our dollars towards local and sustainable food systems, it ensures the freshest products get to our customers’ plates,” says Short Stack Eatery’s owner Alex Lindenmeyer. “Short Stack Eatery makes supporting groups like REAP a priority to ensure that local and sustainable food systems get the exposure and funding they need to build a better environment and increase wages for farmers.”

Pie Palooza is Sunday, October 22 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Goodman Community Center in Madison.

Each pie at the event highlights Wisconsin farmers and food producers.

Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Click here for more information.