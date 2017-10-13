Breaking: Emergency crews responding to chemical spill at cheese factory near Belmont

BELMONT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Emergency crews responded to Montchevre cheese plant in Belmont this morning for a report of a chemical spill.

Multiple agencies were called on to respond.

An employee inadvertently mixed two chemicals together that created a smoke reaction, according to company President Arnaud Solandt.

Five employees were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, Solandt said.

Safety is a priority, so the plant was evacuated, but employees already are returning to work, he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.