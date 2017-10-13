UPDATE: Puppy involved in bridge throw-over hoax has found his forever home

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin announced Tuesday that the puppy involved in the bridge hoax has found his forever home.

The news was posted to the organization's Facebook page around 1:00 in the afternoon with a pic of the pup looking happy as can be.

********

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police say the story about a puppy thrown off the Memorial Bridge into the Rock River is a hoax.

The video of the puppy circulated widely Thursday after the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shared a post saying a man was out fishing when he saw a young person walk the dog on the bridge, unhook its leash and throw it into the Rock River. The dog was able to swim to the shore and the man picked him up.

But after investigating, police say the story was fabricated.

Police say they never received a report of the incident. An officer obtained the name of the person who turned in the dog and provided the story of how it was thrown into the river.

"We contacted the person who brought the dog into the humane society and had provided the story, and when we talked to him and the other people in the household, we learned this didn't actually occur," said Sgt. Dean Sukus.

Police say the story was a fabrication to avoid paying a fee to the humane society to surrender the dog, according to police.

When asked about the fee, humane society Executive Director Brett Frazier said there is a $75 surrender fee to help with vet work and vaccinations. Frazier noted the shelter works to reduce the fee for people who cannot afford to pay it. He says the man never inquired about financial help.

There are no criminal charges in this incident as no false statements were made to police.

Frazier says the shelter is currently evaluating the dog's health. He says hundreds of people have expressed interest in adopting the dog.