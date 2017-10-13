Man who brandished possible weapon during food-cart incident arrested

MADISON (WKOW) – Madison police have released the name of the man arrested in connection with a disturbance at a food cart Oct. 8 in downtown Madison.

Ellis J. Slaughter, 31, is facing charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Witnesses told police that two men were creating a disturbance about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 8, 2017, while waiting in line to buy food from a cart: Leia's Lunchbox which was set up in the 500 block of N. Frances Street.

An employee of the business – a 31-year-old Madison man - came out and tried to settle them down.

However, the situation escalated with the two men now fighting with the employee.

The employee next retrieved what appeared to be a sub compact assault-style rifle and pointed it at one of the men.

The gunmen then ran off in the direction of Langdon Street.

Police are still trying to determine whether his weapon was real or a facsimile but it has not yet been recovered.



Following the incident, an 18-year-old Madison man, who had also been in the cart's food line, was punched in the face by one of the men who had created the initial disturbance.

Officers found and arrested the battery suspect – a 29-year-old Madison man.



