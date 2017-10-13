Sports Extra Week-7 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sports Extra Week-7

MADISON (WKOW) -

Lance, Amy and Alec break down the Badgers home game against Purdue and take a look at the Packers match up at Minnesota with predictions of both outcomes.  

    Wisconsin men's basketball picked up a big verbal commitment verbal commitment on Wednesday night.  Joe Hedstrom is a 6'10" center from Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota and told the Badgers he wants to head to Madison next year. 247Sports ranks him 34th at his position in the nation. Hedstrom says part of the Badgers' pitch was that they've had numerous players in the past who are similar to him, who have had lots of success.
    Former Badger line backer Vince Biegel, taken in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL draft by Green Bay - will be eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list after this Sunday's Packers game against the Vikings. Biegel says rehab after his foot surgery has been going well and that he's ready to roll. "I feel so much more confident," Biegel said Wednesday. "The pop's back in, the strength. I'm ready to take the next step and help these guys out.
    As No. 7 Wisconsin prepares for Purdue this week, they are doing so knowing that play-making wide receiver Jazz Peavy will not be on the field at Camp Randall.  The senior was ruled out Thursday for Saturday's match-up against the Boilermakers. Coach Paul Chryst said Peavy has a lingering issue with his right leg, and that doctors say the best way for him to get healthy is to get some rest.  Chryst also said he doesn't anticipate Peavy's injury to be a long-term issue.
