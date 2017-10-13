Kenseth eyeing job driving school bus if NASCAR fails

As No. 7 Wisconsin prepares for Purdue this week, they are doing so knowing that play-making wide receiver Jazz Peavy will not be on the field at Camp Randall. The senior was ruled out Thursday for Saturday's match-up against the Boilermakers. Coach Paul Chryst said Peavy has a lingering issue with his right leg, and that doctors say the best way for him to get healthy is to get some rest. Chryst also said he doesn't anticipate Peavy's injury to be a l...

More >>