Bradford, Diggs, Easton out for Vikings vs. Packers

Entering fall camp, Jonathan Taylor wasn't even sure if he would see the field for the Badgers this season. The true freshman was under consideration for a redshirt season until dominating some fall scrimmages. Just a couple months later, Taylor finds himself on the short list of the best running backs in the country.More >>
Entering fall camp, Jonathan Taylor wasn't even sure if he would see the field for the Badgers this season. The true freshman was under consideration for a redshirt season until dominating some fall scrimmages. Just a couple months later, Taylor finds himself on the short list of the best running backs in the country.More >>
Following a series split with Ohio State, the Badgers men's hockey team has cracked the top ten of the USCHO.com Poll. Wisconsin climbs two spots this week to No. 10. The Badgers are 2-1-0 on the season.More >>
Following a series split with Ohio State, the Badgers men's hockey team has cracked the top ten of the USCHO.com Poll. Wisconsin climbs two spots this week to No. 10. The Badgers are 2-1-0 on the season.More >>