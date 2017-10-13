Video shows crash damage, Madison officer's arrest

MADISON (WKOW) - Police squad car video released to 27 News shows the damage from an off-duty Madison Police officer's alleged drunk driving, and brief confrontations between her and an arresting officer.



"Hey, I said stay right here," an officer bellows to Kelly Hoeft, as he tries to question Hoeft by her van at her Madison home June 1.



Hoeft is charged with two misdemeanor crimes connected to her alleged, drunken driving, with a five year old child in her van. Squad car video shows a street sign at a major intersection allegedly mowed down by Hoeft's driving.



The squad car video also shows the arresting officer threatening to immediately handcuff Hoeft during the questioning, if she continues to try to move away from the scene of the police response.

Authorities say Hoeft's blood alcohol content was .27, more than three times the legal limit for drinking and driving. She remains on the job as a patrol officer.



Hoeft is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 30. Her attorney has yet to respond to a request from 27 News for comment on what he's expected to cite in Hoeft's defense at trial.



