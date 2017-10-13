One dead after Beaver Dam crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One dead after Beaver Dam crash

Posted: Updated:

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- One man is dead after a car crash at the intersection of County Highways A and B in Beaver Dam late Friday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says two cars were approaching the intersection when they crashed.

The driver of the car traveling west on CTH B was taken from the scene to UW Hospital but was pronounced dead before arrival.

The driver of the car traveling south on CTH A was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.