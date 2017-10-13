Police recover bullet casings after witnesses report gunshots along S. Park St.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a report of gunshots after getting reports from Meriter hospital security around 3:30 Friday morning.

Police say security at the hospital were informed by witnesses who told them the gunshots were from 1400 block of S. Park Street.

Police say they combed the area and found 3 casings in the south bound lanes of S. Park St.

Witnesses told police they saw a white SUV and a brown sedan driving and shooting at each other.

No one was hurt in the incident.