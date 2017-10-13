Dane County Sheriff's Office asking public for help finding 64-year-old Deerfield woman

Janesville police say the story about a puppy thrown off the Memorial Bridge into the Rock River is a hoax.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's office say they're looking for an inmate who escaped from jail early Friday morning.More >>
Police squad car video released to 27 News shows the damage from an off-duty Madison Police officer's alleged drunk driving, and brief confrontations between her and an arresting officerMore >>
Emergency crews are responding to Montchevre cheese plant in Belmont for a report of a chemical spill. Multiple agencies have been called on to respond.More >>
If you've just moved to Madison, new crime mapping gives you the chance to better size-up neighborhood safety, along with your review of schools, travel routes, and amenities.More >>
Madison Police say they're investigating a shots fired incidents that happened on South Park Street early Friday morning.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan is leading a congressional delegation to the hurricane-ravaged island of Puerto Rico on Friday.More >>
There's a new push to use less salt to melt ice and snow this winter. Dane County board is looking to reduce the environmental impact of salt in our waterways and drinking system.More >>
Dangerous wildfires in Northern California continue to grow and force thousands out of their homes.More >>
The Dane County Board is considering new guidelines for application of chloride deicers to parking lots, sidewalks and trails in order to reduce salt in waterways and drinking water systems.More >>
Homelessness remains a big concern in Madison. Now, a new resource is aimed at curbing the problem.More >>
Judy Giacomino and Brenda Hanney are on their way to Sacramento to help with disaster assessments.More >>
A Monona man has been arrested in connection with the attack of a woman in early October on the University of Wisconsin campus.More >>
