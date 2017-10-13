Dane County Sheriff's Office asking public for help finding 64-y - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County Sheriff's Office asking public for help finding 64-year-old Deerfield woman

Posted: Updated:

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a "missing vulnerable person".

The Sheriff's Office says Kathleen Featherstone or "Kathy" is 64 years old and suffers from a form of cognitive impairment.

Featherstone lives at a group home facility in Deerfield. She is 5'9 and weighs around 240 lbs and was last seen at the TA Travel Center in Janesville around 12:00 am Friday morning wearing a black and white plaid long sleeved shirt, blue jeans, white socks and black slip on sandals.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608)284-6900

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.