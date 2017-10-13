UPDATE: 64-year-old Deerfield woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say 64-year-old Kathleen "Kathy" Featherston has been found safe.

*****

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a "missing vulnerable person".

The Sheriff's Office says Kathleen Featherston or "Kathy" is 64 years old and suffers from a form of cognitive impairment.

Featherston lives at a group home facility in Deerfield. She is 5'9 and weighs around 240 lbs and was last seen at the TA Travel Center in Janesville around 12:00 am Friday morning wearing a black and white plaid long sleeved shirt, blue jeans, white socks and black slip on sandals.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608)284-6900