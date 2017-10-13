US House Speaker Ryan in Puerto Rico as 'Maria' costs mount

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan is getting a firsthand look at the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico as the U.S. island territory seeks billions in assistance to recover from the storm.

Ryan and other members of a congressional delegation met at the airport briefly with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

He and other members of the delegation then boarded helicopters with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello to see some of the areas that the storm hit hardest Sept. 20.

Hurricane Maria killed at least 45 people in Puerto Rico. About 90 percent of residents remain without power.

Ryan's visit came a day after Congress passed a $36.5 billion multistate disaster package that includes assistance for Puerto Rico. But officials warn more will be needed.

