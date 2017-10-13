US House Speaker Ryan in Puerto Rico as 'Maria' costs mount

Janesville police say the story about a puppy thrown off the Memorial Bridge into the Rock River is a hoax.More >>
Janesville police say the story about a puppy thrown off the Memorial Bridge into the Rock River is a hoax.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's office say they're looking for an inmate who escaped from jail early Friday morning.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's office say they're looking for an inmate who escaped from jail early Friday morning.More >>
Police squad car video released to 27 News shows the damage from an off-duty Madison Police officer's alleged drunk driving, and brief confrontations between her and an arresting officerMore >>
Police squad car video released to 27 News shows the damage from an off-duty Madison Police officer's alleged drunk driving, and brief confrontations between her and an arresting officerMore >>
Emergency crews are responding to Montchevre cheese plant in Belmont for a report of a chemical spill. Multiple agencies have been called on to respond.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to Montchevre cheese plant in Belmont for a report of a chemical spill. Multiple agencies have been called on to respond.More >>
One man is dead after a car crash at the intersection of County Highways A and B in Beaver Dam late Friday morning.More >>
One man is dead after a car crash at the intersection of County Highways A and B in Beaver Dam late Friday morning.More >>
Court records show the man accused of killing his wife and blowing up his Madison home to cover up the crime planned to marry a Russian woman. .More >>
Court records show the man accused of killing his wife and blowing up his Madison home to cover up the crime planned to marry a Russian woman. .More >>
A bill designed to lift Wisconsin's 20-year sulfide mining moratorium continues to move through the state legislature, with the Assembly Committee on Labor holding the second and final public hearing on the legislation Friday.More >>
A bill designed to lift Wisconsin's 20-year sulfide mining moratorium continues to move through the state legislature, with the Assembly Committee on Labor holding the second and final public hearing on the legislation Friday.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's office say they're looking for an inmate who escaped from jail early Friday morning.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's office say they're looking for an inmate who escaped from jail early Friday morning.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to Montchevre cheese plant in Belmont for a report of a chemical spill. Multiple agencies have been called on to respond.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to Montchevre cheese plant in Belmont for a report of a chemical spill. Multiple agencies have been called on to respond.More >>
Madison police have arrested a man in connection with a disturbance at a food cart Oct. 8 in downtown Madison.More >>
Madison police have arrested a man in connection with a disturbance at a food cart Oct. 8 in downtown Madison.More >>
A suspected drunk driver was caught on camera driving the wrong-way with a child in the car when he slammed into a police car.More >>
A suspected drunk driver was caught on camera driving the wrong-way with a child in the car when he slammed into a police car.More >>
If you've just moved to Madison, new crime mapping gives you the chance to better size-up neighborhood safety, along with your review of schools, travel routes, and amenities.More >>
If you've just moved to Madison, new crime mapping gives you the chance to better size-up neighborhood safety, along with your review of schools, travel routes, and amenities.More >>
Madison Police say they're investigating a shots fired incidents that happened on South Park Street early Friday morning.More >>
Madison Police say they're investigating a shots fired incidents that happened on South Park Street early Friday morning.More >>