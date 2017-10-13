End Zone -- Week 9

The high school football regular season came to a close Friday night with week nine of the season. Here are some scores and highlights from around the state.

Almond-Bancroft 56, Tigerton/Marion 0

Amherst 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0

Antigo 38, Merrill 15

Arrowhead 17, Waukesha North 3

Ashwaubenon 26, Sheboygan South 0

Athens 21, Owen-Withee 13

Augusta 35, Blair-Taylor 14

Badger 49, Union Grove 14

Baldwin-Woodville 42, Amery 20

Bangor 52, Cashton 0

Baraboo 17, Reedsburg Area 14

Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 21

Belleville 27, Marshall 6

Benton 23, River Ridge 21

Berlin 35, Ripon 7

Black Hawk 58, Shullsburg 7

Bloomer 38, Barron 20

Bonduel 48, Manawa 18

Brookfield Central 20, Menomonee Falls 7

Brookfield East 35, West Allis Nathan Hale 7

Brookwood 8, Royall 0

Burlington 14, Elkhorn Area 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Random Lake 0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 41, Spooner 6

Clear Lake 47, Pepin/Alma 8

Clinton 42, Whitewater 7

Crivitz 31, Northern Elite 28

Darlington 40, Boscobel 6

DeForest 35, Portage 28

Dodgeland 33, Horicon/Hustisford 11

Durand 71, Colfax 44

East Troy 34, Brodhead/Juda 0

Edgar 10, Stratford 0

Elk Mound 24, Spring Valley 20

Ellsworth 27, Prescott 0

Escanaba, Mich. 21, Oconto 7

Fall Creek 35, Neillsville 7

Fennimore 44, Parkview 0

Frederic 22, Flambeau 7

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Viroqua 6

Gilman 23, Greenwood/Granton 6

Grantsburg 31, Unity 6

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 34, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 26

Green Bay Southwest 49, Sheboygan North 0

Greendale 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

Hamilton 14, Germantown 13

Hartford Union 28, Whitefish Bay 7

Highland 8, Belmont 6

Hilbert/Stockbridge 41, St. Mary Catholic 7

Hillsboro 29, New Lisbon 26

Holmen 45, Sparta 23

Homestead 15, Slinger 14

Hortonville 74, Oshkosh North 0

Howards Grove 14, Laconia 6

Hudson 38, River Falls 7

Hurley 22, Houghton, Mich. 6

Iola-Scandinavia 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 14

Iowa-Grant 13, Cuba City 7

Ithaca 14, De Soto 8, OT

Jefferson 52, Edgerton 0

Johnson Creek 46, Wayland Academy 8

Kenosha Bradford 36, Racine Case 6

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46, Shoreland Lutheran 6

Kewaskum 58, Waupun 14

Kiel 21, New Holstein 0

Kimberly 41, Appleton East 7

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 31, Mishicot 13

La Crosse Logan 41, Aquinas 6

Lake Country Lutheran 14, Brookfield Academy 0

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 58, Cameron 20

Lake Mills 55, Columbus 13

Lakeside Lutheran 31, Watertown Luther Prep 6

Laona-Wabeno 21, Suring 14

Living Word Lutheran 69, St. John's NW Military Academy 0

Lodi 38, Poynette 7

Loyal 8, Abbotsford 7

Luxemburg-Casco 69, Oconto Falls 0

Madison West 35, Janesville Parker 9

Manitowoc Lutheran 27, Ozaukee 0

Marathon 44, Tomahawk 14

Markesan 31, Pardeeville 0

Marquette University 35, Wauwatosa West 20

Martin Luther 47, Dominican 8

Medford Area 34, Ashland 8

Menomonie 35, Chippewa Falls 0

Middleton 44, Madison East 0

Milw. Bay View 55, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 20

Monona Grove 46, Watertown 6

Muskego 46, Mukwonago 21

Neenah 29, Oshkosh West 0

New Berlin West 35, South Milwaukee 8

New Glarus/Monticello 43, Cambridge 13

New London 16, Shawano Community 13, OT

Nicolet 21, Cedarburg 14

North Crawford 44, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 22

Northland Pines 16, L'Anse, Mich. 7

Northwestern 56, Ladysmith 20

Notre Dame 24, De Pere 0

Omro 12, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7

Onalaska 42, West Salem 21

Oregon 7, Monroe 0

Osceola 25, New Richmond 24

Pecatonica 54, Necedah 0

Pewaukee 35, Greenfield 13

Phillips 48, North Dickinson, Mich. 18

Pittsville def. Port Edwards, forfeit

Plymouth 42, Campbellsport 6

Port Washington 21, Grafton 6

Racine Horlick 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 6

Racine Lutheran 70, Saint Thomas More 0

Racine St. Catherine's def. Catholic Central, forfeit

Randolph 20, Cambria-Friesland 14

Reedsville 52, Oostburg 0

Regis 41, Cadott 15

Rhinelander 49, Lakeland 34

Rice Lake 28, Eau Claire Memorial 14

River Valley 40, Prairie du Chien 0

Roncalli 20, Brillion 0

Saint Croix Central 21, Somerset 6

Saint Francis 33, Waterloo 0

Sevastopol 64, Gibraltar 26

Sheboygan Falls 33, Two Rivers 14

Solon Springs 57, Mellen 0

Southern Door 27, Coleman 14

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 44, Glenwood City 21

St. Croix Falls 35, Shell Lake 6

St. Marys Springs 48, Lomira 0

Stanley-Boyd 50, Altoona 12

Stevens Point 26, Fond du Lac 24

Stoughton 36, Fort Atkinson 10

Sun Prairie 33, Madison La Follette 6

Superior 28, Eau Claire North 0

Three Lakes/Phelps def. Florence, forfeit

Tri-County 14, Rosholt 7

Turner 15, McFarland 0

Turtle Lake 42, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Valders 35, Chilton 14

Verona Area 7, Janesville Craig 3

Waterford 45, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 19

Waukesha West 20, Catholic Memorial 7

Waunakee 45, Beaver Dam 0

Wausaukee 54, Bowler/Gresham 12

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 28, Riverdale 0

West De Pere 49, Green Bay East 10

Westby 39, Luther 13

Wilmot Union 47, Westosha Central 13

Winneconne 33, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 15

Wrightstown 6, Little Chute 0

Xavier 29, Waupaca 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Webster vs. Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, ccd.

