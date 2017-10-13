End Zone -- Week 9

MADISON (WKOW) -
The high school football regular season came to a close Friday night with week nine of the season. Here are some scores and highlights from around the state.
Almond-Bancroft 56, Tigerton/Marion 0
Amherst 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0
Antigo 38, Merrill 15
Arrowhead 17, Waukesha North 3
Ashwaubenon 26, Sheboygan South 0
Athens 21, Owen-Withee 13
Augusta 35, Blair-Taylor 14
Badger 49, Union Grove 14
Baldwin-Woodville 42, Amery 20
Bangor 52, Cashton 0
Baraboo 17, Reedsburg Area 14
Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 21
Belleville 27, Marshall 6
Benton 23, River Ridge 21
Berlin 35, Ripon 7
Black Hawk 58, Shullsburg 7
Bloomer 38, Barron 20
Bonduel 48, Manawa 18
Brookfield Central 20, Menomonee Falls 7
Brookfield East 35, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Brookwood 8, Royall 0
Burlington 14, Elkhorn Area 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Random Lake 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 41, Spooner 6
Clear Lake 47, Pepin/Alma 8
Clinton 42, Whitewater 7
Crivitz 31, Northern Elite 28
Darlington 40, Boscobel 6
DeForest 35, Portage 28
Dodgeland 33, Horicon/Hustisford 11
Durand 71, Colfax 44
East Troy 34, Brodhead/Juda 0
Edgar 10, Stratford 0
Elk Mound 24, Spring Valley 20
Ellsworth 27, Prescott 0
Escanaba, Mich. 21, Oconto 7
Fall Creek 35, Neillsville 7
Fennimore 44, Parkview 0
Frederic 22, Flambeau 7
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Viroqua 6
Gilman 23, Greenwood/Granton 6
Grantsburg 31, Unity 6
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 34, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 26
Green Bay Southwest 49, Sheboygan North 0
Greendale 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 6
Hamilton 14, Germantown 13
Hartford Union 28, Whitefish Bay 7
Highland 8, Belmont 6
Hilbert/Stockbridge 41, St. Mary Catholic 7
Hillsboro 29, New Lisbon 26
Holmen 45, Sparta 23
Homestead 15, Slinger 14
Hortonville 74, Oshkosh North 0
Howards Grove 14, Laconia 6
Hudson 38, River Falls 7
Hurley 22, Houghton, Mich. 6
Iola-Scandinavia 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 14
Iowa-Grant 13, Cuba City 7
Ithaca 14, De Soto 8, OT
Jefferson 52, Edgerton 0
Johnson Creek 46, Wayland Academy 8
Kenosha Bradford 36, Racine Case 6
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Kewaskum 58, Waupun 14
Kiel 21, New Holstein 0
Kimberly 41, Appleton East 7
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 31, Mishicot 13
La Crosse Logan 41, Aquinas 6
Lake Country Lutheran 14, Brookfield Academy 0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 58, Cameron 20
Lake Mills 55, Columbus 13
Lakeside Lutheran 31, Watertown Luther Prep 6
Laona-Wabeno 21, Suring 14
Living Word Lutheran 69, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
Lodi 38, Poynette 7
Loyal 8, Abbotsford 7
Luxemburg-Casco 69, Oconto Falls 0
Madison West 35, Janesville Parker 9
Manitowoc Lutheran 27, Ozaukee 0
Marathon 44, Tomahawk 14
Markesan 31, Pardeeville 0
Marquette University 35, Wauwatosa West 20
Martin Luther 47, Dominican 8
Medford Area 34, Ashland 8
Menomonie 35, Chippewa Falls 0
Middleton 44, Madison East 0
Milw. Bay View 55, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 20
Monona Grove 46, Watertown 6
Muskego 46, Mukwonago 21
Neenah 29, Oshkosh West 0
New Berlin West 35, South Milwaukee 8
New Glarus/Monticello 43, Cambridge 13
New London 16, Shawano Community 13, OT
Nicolet 21, Cedarburg 14
North Crawford 44, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 22
Northland Pines 16, L'Anse, Mich. 7
Northwestern 56, Ladysmith 20
Notre Dame 24, De Pere 0
Omro 12, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7
Onalaska 42, West Salem 21
Oregon 7, Monroe 0
Osceola 25, New Richmond 24
Pecatonica 54, Necedah 0
Pewaukee 35, Greenfield 13
Phillips 48, North Dickinson, Mich. 18
Pittsville def. Port Edwards, forfeit
Plymouth 42, Campbellsport 6
Port Washington 21, Grafton 6
Racine Horlick 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 6
Racine Lutheran 70, Saint Thomas More 0
Racine St. Catherine's def. Catholic Central, forfeit
Randolph 20, Cambria-Friesland 14
Reedsville 52, Oostburg 0
Regis 41, Cadott 15
Rhinelander 49, Lakeland 34
Rice Lake 28, Eau Claire Memorial 14
River Valley 40, Prairie du Chien 0
Roncalli 20, Brillion 0
Saint Croix Central 21, Somerset 6
Saint Francis 33, Waterloo 0
Sevastopol 64, Gibraltar 26
Sheboygan Falls 33, Two Rivers 14
Solon Springs 57, Mellen 0
Southern Door 27, Coleman 14
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 44, Glenwood City 21
St. Croix Falls 35, Shell Lake 6
St. Marys Springs 48, Lomira 0
Stanley-Boyd 50, Altoona 12
Stevens Point 26, Fond du Lac 24
Stoughton 36, Fort Atkinson 10
Sun Prairie 33, Madison La Follette 6
Superior 28, Eau Claire North 0
Three Lakes/Phelps def. Florence, forfeit
Tri-County 14, Rosholt 7
Turner 15, McFarland 0
Turtle Lake 42, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Valders 35, Chilton 14
Verona Area 7, Janesville Craig 3
Waterford 45, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 19
Waukesha West 20, Catholic Memorial 7
Waunakee 45, Beaver Dam 0
Wausaukee 54, Bowler/Gresham 12
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 28, Riverdale 0
West De Pere 49, Green Bay East 10
Westby 39, Luther 13
Wilmot Union 47, Westosha Central 13
Winneconne 33, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 15
Wrightstown 6, Little Chute 0
Xavier 29, Waupaca 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Webster vs. Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, ccd.