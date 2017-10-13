End Zone -- Week 9 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

End Zone -- Week 9

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The high school football regular season came to a close Friday night with week nine of the season.  Here are some scores and highlights from around the state.

   Almond-Bancroft 56, Tigerton/Marion 0
   Amherst 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0
   Antigo 38, Merrill 15
   Arrowhead 17, Waukesha North 3
   Ashwaubenon 26, Sheboygan South 0
   Athens 21, Owen-Withee 13
   Augusta 35, Blair-Taylor 14
   Badger 49, Union Grove 14
   Baldwin-Woodville 42, Amery 20
   Bangor 52, Cashton 0
   Baraboo 17, Reedsburg Area 14
   Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 21
   Belleville 27, Marshall 6
   Benton 23, River Ridge 21
   Berlin 35, Ripon 7
   Black Hawk 58, Shullsburg 7
   Bloomer 38, Barron 20
   Bonduel 48, Manawa 18
   Brookfield Central 20, Menomonee Falls 7
   Brookfield East 35, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
   Brookwood 8, Royall 0
   Burlington 14, Elkhorn Area 0
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Random Lake 0
   Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 41, Spooner 6
   Clear Lake 47, Pepin/Alma 8
   Clinton 42, Whitewater 7
   Crivitz 31, Northern Elite 28
   Darlington 40, Boscobel 6
   DeForest 35, Portage 28
   Dodgeland 33, Horicon/Hustisford 11
   Durand 71, Colfax 44
   East Troy 34, Brodhead/Juda 0
   Edgar 10, Stratford 0
   Elk Mound 24, Spring Valley 20
   Ellsworth 27, Prescott 0
   Escanaba, Mich. 21, Oconto 7
   Fall Creek 35, Neillsville 7
   Fennimore 44, Parkview 0
   Frederic 22, Flambeau 7
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Viroqua 6
   Gilman 23, Greenwood/Granton 6
   Grantsburg 31, Unity 6
   Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 34, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 26
   Green Bay Southwest 49, Sheboygan North 0
   Greendale 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 6
   Hamilton 14, Germantown 13
   Hartford Union 28, Whitefish Bay 7
   Highland 8, Belmont 6
   Hilbert/Stockbridge 41, St. Mary Catholic 7
   Hillsboro 29, New Lisbon 26
   Holmen 45, Sparta 23
   Homestead 15, Slinger 14
   Hortonville 74, Oshkosh North 0
   Howards Grove 14, Laconia 6
   Hudson 38, River Falls 7
   Hurley 22, Houghton, Mich. 6
   Iola-Scandinavia 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 14
   Iowa-Grant 13, Cuba City 7
   Ithaca 14, De Soto 8, OT
   Jefferson 52, Edgerton 0
   Johnson Creek 46, Wayland Academy 8
   Kenosha Bradford 36, Racine Case 6
   Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46, Shoreland Lutheran 6
   Kewaskum 58, Waupun 14
   Kiel 21, New Holstein 0
   Kimberly 41, Appleton East 7
   Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 31, Mishicot 13
   Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 31, Mishicot 13
   La Crosse Logan 41, Aquinas 6
   Lake Country Lutheran 14, Brookfield Academy 0
   Lake Holcombe/Cornell 58, Cameron 20
   Lake Mills 55, Columbus 13
   Lakeside Lutheran 31, Watertown Luther Prep 6
   Laona-Wabeno 21, Suring 14
   Living Word Lutheran 69, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
   Lodi 38, Poynette 7
   Loyal 8, Abbotsford 7
   Luxemburg-Casco 69, Oconto Falls 0
   Madison West 35, Janesville Parker 9
   Manitowoc Lutheran 27, Ozaukee 0
   Marathon 44, Tomahawk 14
   Markesan 31, Pardeeville 0
   Marquette University 35, Wauwatosa West 20
   Martin Luther 47, Dominican 8
   Medford Area 34, Ashland 8
   Menomonie 35, Chippewa Falls 0
   Middleton 44, Madison East 0
   Milw. Bay View 55, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 20
   Monona Grove 46, Watertown 6
   Muskego 46, Mukwonago 21
   Neenah 29, Oshkosh West 0
   New Berlin West 35, South Milwaukee 8
   New Glarus/Monticello 43, Cambridge 13
   New London 16, Shawano Community 13, OT
   Nicolet 21, Cedarburg 14
   North Crawford 44, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 22
   Northland Pines 16, L'Anse, Mich. 7
   Northwestern 56, Ladysmith 20
   Notre Dame 24, De Pere 0
   Omro 12, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7
   Onalaska 42, West Salem 21
   Oregon 7, Monroe 0
   Osceola 25, New Richmond 24
   Pecatonica 54, Necedah 0
   Pewaukee 35, Greenfield 13
   Phillips 48, North Dickinson, Mich. 18
   Pittsville def. Port Edwards, forfeit
   Plymouth 42, Campbellsport 6
   Port Washington 21, Grafton 6
   Racine Horlick 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 6
   Racine Lutheran 70, Saint Thomas More 0
   Racine St. Catherine's def. Catholic Central, forfeit
   Randolph 20, Cambria-Friesland 14
   Reedsville 52, Oostburg 0
   Regis 41, Cadott 15
   Rhinelander 49, Lakeland 34
   Rice Lake 28, Eau Claire Memorial 14
   River Valley 40, Prairie du Chien 0
   Roncalli 20, Brillion 0
   Saint Croix Central 21, Somerset 6
   Saint Francis 33, Waterloo 0
   Sevastopol 64, Gibraltar 26
   Sheboygan Falls 33, Two Rivers 14
   Solon Springs 57, Mellen 0
   Southern Door 27, Coleman 14
   Spencer/Columbus Catholic 44, Glenwood City 21
   St. Croix Falls 35, Shell Lake 6
   St. Marys Springs 48, Lomira 0
   Stanley-Boyd 50, Altoona 12
   Stevens Point 26, Fond du Lac 24
   Stoughton 36, Fort Atkinson 10
   Sun Prairie 33, Madison La Follette 6
   Superior 28, Eau Claire North 0
   Three Lakes/Phelps def. Florence, forfeit
   Tri-County 14, Rosholt 7
   Turner 15, McFarland 0
   Turtle Lake 42, Elmwood/Plum City 0
   Valders 35, Chilton 14
   Verona Area 7, Janesville Craig 3
   Waterford 45, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 19
   Waukesha West 20, Catholic Memorial 7
   Waunakee 45, Beaver Dam 0
   Wausaukee 54, Bowler/Gresham 12
   Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 28, Riverdale 0
   West De Pere 49, Green Bay East 10
   Westby 39, Luther 13
   Wilmot Union 47, Westosha Central 13
   Winneconne 33, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 15
   Wrightstown 6, Little Chute 0
   Xavier 29, Waupaca 7
   POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
   Webster vs. Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, ccd.
  

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers pick up set sweep over Indiana Friday night

    Badgers pick up set sweep over Indiana Friday night

    Badgers volleyballBadgers volleyball

    The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night. 

    More >>

    The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night. 

    More >>

  • Wisconsin Hoops Commit Discusses Decision

    Wisconsin Hoops Commit Discusses Decision

    Wisconsin men's basketball picked up a big verbal commitment verbal commitment on Wednesday night.  Joe Hedstrom is a 6'10" center from Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota and told the Badgers he wants to head to Madison next year. 247Sports ranks him 34th at his position in the nation. Hedstrom says part of the Badgers' pitch was that they've had numerous players in the past who are similar to him, who have had lots of success. "I really bought into the...More >>
    Wisconsin men's basketball picked up a big verbal commitment verbal commitment on Wednesday night.  Joe Hedstrom is a 6'10" center from Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota and told the Badgers he wants to head to Madison next year. 247Sports ranks him 34th at his position in the nation. Hedstrom says part of the Badgers' pitch was that they've had numerous players in the past who are similar to him, who have had lots of success. "I really bought into the...More >>

  • Biegel Excited to Come Off PUP List, Begin Practicing

    Biegel Excited to Come Off PUP List, Begin Practicing

    Former Badger line backer Vince Biegel, taken in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL draft by Green Bay - will be eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list after this Sunday's Packers game against the Vikings. Biegel says rehab after his foot surgery has been going well and that he's ready to roll. "I feel so much more confident," Biegel said Wednesday. "The pop's back in, the strength. I'm ready to take the next step and help these guys out....More >>
    Former Badger line backer Vince Biegel, taken in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL draft by Green Bay - will be eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list after this Sunday's Packers game against the Vikings. Biegel says rehab after his foot surgery has been going well and that he's ready to roll. "I feel so much more confident," Biegel said Wednesday. "The pop's back in, the strength. I'm ready to take the next step and help these guys out....More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.