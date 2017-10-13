Badgers pick up set sweep over Indiana Friday night

The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night.

The Badgers won the match in three straight 25-21, 25-19, 25-17.

With the win, the Badgers improve to 13-4, 4-4 B1G; Indiana falls to 11-9, 0-8.

Senior Lauryn Gillis shared match-high honors with 10 kills. Junior Tionna Williams and freshman Dana Rettke both added nine kills.

Rettke had a match-high six blocks as the Badgers out blocked the Hoosiers 6-4.

Wisconsin hit .423 (44 kills – 11 errors – 78 attack attempts), its sixth time over .400 this season, while holding Indiana to .200 (36-18-90).

UW returns to action on Wednesday, traveling to Maryland. That match will be live on the Big Ten Network.

