Badgers pick up set sweep over Indiana Friday night

The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night.More >>
The high school football regular season came to a close Friday night with week nine of the season. Here are some scores and highlights from around the state.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers have plans to extend the protective netting on the field level at Miller Park. The netting will now run to the outer edge of each dugout.More >>
One of the Madison Capitols' defensemen is also an international superstar. Andong "Misha" Song became the first Chinese player ever to be taken in the NHL draft back in 2015. Since then, China has really put its hopes for the sport's growth, on Song's back. "He's like what Yao Ming was for basketball, back then," said Capitols head coach Garrett Suter. Since the 20-year-old was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Islanders, Song...More >>
The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night.More >>
Entering fall camp, Jonathan Taylor wasn't even sure if he would see the field for the Badgers this season. The true freshman was under consideration for a redshirt season until dominating some fall scrimmages. Just a couple months later, Taylor finds himself on the short list of the best running backs in the country.More >>
