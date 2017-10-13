Badgers pick up set sweep over Indiana Friday night - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers pick up set sweep over Indiana Friday night

Posted: Updated:
Badgers volleyball Badgers volleyball
MADISON (WKOW) -

The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night.

The Badgers won the match in three straight 25-21, 25-19, 25-17.

With the win, the Badgers improve to 13-4, 4-4 B1G; Indiana falls to 11-9, 0-8.

Senior Lauryn Gillis shared match-high honors with 10 kills. Junior Tionna Williams and freshman Dana Rettke both added nine kills.

Rettke had a match-high six blocks as the Badgers out blocked the Hoosiers 6-4.

Wisconsin hit .423 (44 kills – 11 errors – 78 attack attempts), its sixth time over .400 this season, while holding Indiana to .200 (36-18-90).

UW returns to action on Wednesday, traveling to Maryland. That match will be live on the Big Ten Network.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Badgers pick up set sweep over Indiana Friday night

    Badgers pick up set sweep over Indiana Friday night

    Badgers volleyballBadgers volleyball

    The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night. 

    More >>

    The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night. 

    More >>

  • End Zone -- Week 9

    End Zone -- Week 9

    The high school football regular season came to a close Friday night with week nine of the season.  Here are some scores and highlights from around the state. 

    More >>

    The high school football regular season came to a close Friday night with week nine of the season.  Here are some scores and highlights from around the state. 

    More >>

  • Bradford, Diggs, Easton out for Vikings vs. Packers

    Bradford, Diggs, Easton out for Vikings vs. Packers

    Quarterback Sam Bradford and receiver Stefon Diggs will miss the Minnesota Vikings' game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday because of injuries.    Bradford it out with the same knee injury that has bothered him all season and caused him to leave the game last week against Chicago in the second quarter. Diggs is out with a groin injury and the Vikings will also be missing starting left guard Nick Easton because of a calf injury.    Bradford started against the...More >>
    Quarterback Sam Bradford and receiver Stefon Diggs will miss the Minnesota Vikings' game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday because of injuries.    Bradford it out with the same knee injury that has bothered him all season and caused him to leave the game last week against Chicago in the second quarter. Diggs is out with a groin injury and the Vikings will also be missing starting left guard Nick Easton because of a calf injury.    Bradford started against the...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers pick up set sweep over Indiana Friday night

    Badgers pick up set sweep over Indiana Friday night

    Badgers volleyballBadgers volleyball

    The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night. 

    More >>

    The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team won its second-straight match with a three set sweep over Indiana at the UW Field House Friday night. 

    More >>

  • Wisconsin Hoops Commit Discusses Decision

    Wisconsin Hoops Commit Discusses Decision

    Wisconsin men's basketball picked up a big verbal commitment verbal commitment on Wednesday night.  Joe Hedstrom is a 6'10" center from Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota and told the Badgers he wants to head to Madison next year. 247Sports ranks him 34th at his position in the nation. Hedstrom says part of the Badgers' pitch was that they've had numerous players in the past who are similar to him, who have had lots of success. "I really bought into the...More >>
    Wisconsin men's basketball picked up a big verbal commitment verbal commitment on Wednesday night.  Joe Hedstrom is a 6'10" center from Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota and told the Badgers he wants to head to Madison next year. 247Sports ranks him 34th at his position in the nation. Hedstrom says part of the Badgers' pitch was that they've had numerous players in the past who are similar to him, who have had lots of success. "I really bought into the...More >>

  • Biegel Excited to Come Off PUP List, Begin Practicing

    Biegel Excited to Come Off PUP List, Begin Practicing

    Former Badger line backer Vince Biegel, taken in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL draft by Green Bay - will be eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list after this Sunday's Packers game against the Vikings. Biegel says rehab after his foot surgery has been going well and that he's ready to roll. "I feel so much more confident," Biegel said Wednesday. "The pop's back in, the strength. I'm ready to take the next step and help these guys out....More >>
    Former Badger line backer Vince Biegel, taken in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL draft by Green Bay - will be eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list after this Sunday's Packers game against the Vikings. Biegel says rehab after his foot surgery has been going well and that he's ready to roll. "I feel so much more confident," Biegel said Wednesday. "The pop's back in, the strength. I'm ready to take the next step and help these guys out....More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.