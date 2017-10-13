Brewers extending safety netting at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers are investing in more safety for fans at Miller Park.

The team will extend protective netting to the end of the dugouts.

That's welcome news for Brewers fan Laura Turek.

In 2015, she was hit in the face by a line drive into the stands.

"I'm very proud of the Brewers. I'm a huge fan and I think they're doing the right thing. I'm excited to go to a game now because now I can sit in those good seats and feel safe."

The Brewers are joining other ball clubs in expanding their netting, after fans in other cities like Chicago and New York, were badly hurt by foul balls.